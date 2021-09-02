WATCH: Pavement buckles in Rhode Island as Ida damages eastern US

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the region late Wednesday night into early Thursday. At least nine deaths in New York City and New Jersey were linked to flooding as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars.

The remnants of Ida dumped historic rain over New York City, Upstate New York, and New England. Portsmouth, Rhode Island saw over 7 inches of rain, causing roads to buckle and partially collapse. In a dramatic video, you can see pavement crumbling, large holes in the street with water gushing underneath, and even a car hanging over the edge.

  • Fairview Lane, Portsmouth
Water poured into subways tunnels as catastrophic flooding, which scientists have warned likely will be more common with man-made global warming, came to America’s largest city. The rain ended by daybreak Thursday as rescuers searched for more stranded people and braced for potentially finding more bodies.

“We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding, and dangerous conditions on our roads,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said while declaring a state of emergency in New York City late Wednesday.

Janno Lieber, the CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said at least 17 trains were stranded between stations overnight. All of the riders were evacuated safely, he told TV station NY1 on Thursday.

The toll Ida has taken in the U.S. also included at least two tornadoes in the mid-Atlantic where homes were now rubble in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, just outside of Philadelphia. Police in Connecticut are investigating a report of a person missing due to the flooding in Woodbury.

At least one death was reported in New Jersey as Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said a 70-year-old man was swept away.

