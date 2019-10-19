Watch: Parkrose coach Keanon Lowe disarms student

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance video obtained exclusively by KOIN 6 News shows the dramatic moment when Parkrose High School football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus.

Angel Granados-Diaz was 18 when he brought the gun to school on May 17.

The video — obtained Friday from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office through a public records request — shows Lowe leading Granados-Diaz out of a classroom. Lowe is carrying the shotgun and hands it off to another person, who dashes away with it. Granados-Diaz is seen clinging to Lowe as the football coach hugs the teen and appears to console him.

Granados-Diaz pleaded guilty to gun charges on Oct. 10.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Granados-Diaz brought the gun, which was loaded with one round, to the school grounds during a mental health crisis.

Officials said he never pointed the gun at anyone other than himself. Investigators said he made suicidal statements to another person before bringing the gun on campus.

Granados-Diaz’s lawyer said the teen was also drunk when he entered the school.

A Multnomah County court handed down a 36-month probation sentence under a pretrial agreement for one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building and one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.

