Watch out for gift cards from ‘Jenny B’

(NEWS10) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about baby and motherhood gift cards sent to them by “Jenny B.”

The BBB says these cards are not from a friend but are part of a questionable marketing scheme by Mother’s Lounge, LLC.

The gift cards are being sent all over the United States and Canada in an envelope that appears to have lost its return label.

Inside the envelope is a card congratulating the recipient on their recent pregnancy and an array fo gift cards and coupons for motherhood and baby items.

According to the BBB, Mother’s Lounge is a company based in Pleasant Grove, Utah that sends gift cards for their different online businesses.

To date, there have been 55 complaints regarding this company to the BBB.

It’s unclear what mailing lists the company is using, but not all of the women receiving these gift cards are pregnant, the BBB says.

When purchasing gift cards, the BBB recommends the following: