WATCH: Obama urges closer look at the phrase ‘defund the police’

(NEWS10) – Barack Obama has urging activists to take a closer look at the phrase “defund the police”. The former President argues the phrase may make broad criminal justice reform less likely.
While speaking to Good Luck America, Obama referred to the phrase as a “snappy slogan” before going on to say those who use it risk isolating a big audience.
A number of progressive Democrats, including Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have criticized Obama’s stance and spoken out in support of defunding the police.
