Watch: Minor escapes Bronx sidewalk shootout

Police are looking for two individuals in connection with a shootout on a Bronx sidewalk on Nov. 19, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK N.Y. (PIX11) — A minor narrowly escaped being shot as two people exchanged gunfire on a Bronx sidewalk on Friday, video of the shootout shows. Police were called to the scene on Webster Avenue near Claremont Park around 4:10 p.m.

Two individuals appeared to exchange words on the sidewalk before they each pulled out a gun and opened fire, discharging several rounds before fleeing on foot in different directions, surveillance video shows. A young person who was with one of the individuals ran for cover behind a structure next to a stoop. The individual who was with the young person then returned and led them away by the hand.

The NYPD released a surveillance video of the shooting Saturday morning. Police say they’re unsure of the minor’s age, but they believe they are a family member of the individual they were with. No one was injured during the incident, police said.