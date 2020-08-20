WATCH: Meet NEWS10’s youngest correspondent, 4-year-old Harper

STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four year old Harper submitted this video to the staff at NEWS10 ABC showing her newscasting skills at an early age.
The young broadcaster gave her report on the reopening of schools, which for many is upcoming. Harper says everyone is getting ready to go back to school and it is going to be so much fun!
