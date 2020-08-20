WATCH: Meet NEWS10’s youngest correspondent, 4-year-old Harper

News
Posted: / Updated:

STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four year old Harper submitted this video to the staff at NEWS10 ABC showing her newscasting skills at an early age.

The young broadcaster gave her report on the reopening of schools, which for many is upcoming. Harper says everyone is getting ready to go back to school and it is going to be so much fun!

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga