WATCH: Markey, Kennedy to face off in Massachusetts Democratic primary debate

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey and Democratic primary challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy III are preparing to participate in a televised debate Monday.

The 7 p.m. debate pits two well-known Democrats against each other. The 73-year-old Markey has served in Congress for decades, first in the House and later in the Senate. The 39-year-old Kennedy, who represents the state’s 4th Congressional District, is a member of the state’s most storied political family.

The debate had originally been scheduled for March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.The two have struggled to find ways to campaign in a pandemic.

