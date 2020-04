WOBURN, MASS. (NEWS10) — Social distancing is bringing the creativity out of one local kid.

Instead of succumbing to boredom, 13-year-old Kiera Martin is using her creativity to her advantage. She put together this video to show her friends and family what she has been up to during this quarantine:

She used to tune from the song ‘When will my life begin’ from Disney’s ‘Tangled.’ She created the video, wrote the song and edited it, and even sang it herself.