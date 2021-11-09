Three more Buffalo Starbucks locations join unionization effort

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three more Buffalo-area Starbucks locations are joining the effort to unionize, organizing group Starbucks Workers United announced Tuesday, bringing the total to six.

The local Starbucks workers are attempting to become the first locations in the country to unionize.

The locations joining the organizing effort are: Sheridan Drive & Bailey Avenue in Amherst, Walden Avenue & Anderson Road in Cheektowaga and a Depew location at Transit & French roads.

The Walden & Anderson location in Cheektowaga was one of the two locations Starbucks temporarily closed last month, saying the location would be used for training. No workers lost their jobs in the closures.

Union ballots for the first three locations attempting to unionize are scheduled to be sent out Wednesday. Those locations are Elmwood Village, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga by the airport, and Camp Road in Hamburg. Starbucks has asked the National Labor Relations Board to delay the mailing of those ballots while it considers an appeal of a ruling by its regional office that workers at just three of Starbucks’ 20 Western New York locations take part in the union vote.

Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesperson, said the new filings back up the company’s position that all employees in the Buffalo area deserve a right to vote.

“Today’s announcement that partners in three additional Buffalo stores are filing to vote underscores our position that partners throughout the market should have a voice in this important decision,” Borges said. “We remain focused on creating the best Starbucks Experience for all our partners as well as maintaining open, transparent, and direct conversations.”

We expect they will announce that workers at three additional WNY locations have filed with the NLRB to hold a union election. This would bring the total to six of WNY’s 20 locations. https://t.co/NW1YHlaluC — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) November 9, 2021