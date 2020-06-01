Live footage of peaceful protest in Albany, June 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A peaceful protest is happening now on Henry Johnson Boulevard in Albany.
Exit 6 off Interstate 90 is closed in both directions and there is increased police activity.
Chief Eric Hawkins is in attendance addressing the protesters.
