WATCH LIVE: Housing and Economic Development Secretary joins Governor Baker for the state’s COVID-19 update

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Friday.

Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy at the State House around 12:20 p.m.

According to the state’s website, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development, Mike Kennealy is responsible for advancing the Baker-Polito Administration’s agenda to create economic opportunity for residents, collaborative leadership in communities, an environment that supports job creation and business growth, and new housing for residents through targeted investments.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 106,422 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,770 deaths as of Thursday.