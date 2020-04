ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo started by saying the curve is continuing to flatten. He said the number of intubated patients is down and the three-day average of intensive care admissions is also down.

New York State saw 783 deaths since Friday morning. He said New York State has lost 8,627 people to the coronavirus.

“It is stabilizing, but stabilizing at a horrific rate,” Cuomo said about the death rate.