WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul holds COVID briefing

NEW YORK --- Dozens of NYPD officers should be disciplined for their acts during the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd's death, the police department's oversight agency ruled Monday, October 18.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board recommended the highest level of discipline against 37 officers and less severe discipline against another 28 officers. More officers could be guilty, but the CCRB was unable to investigate more than a third of complaints because they couldn't identify the officers; many failed to follow protocol during the protests and covered their names and shields.