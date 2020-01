ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In the State of the Budget Governor Andrew Cuomo says he wants to give $25 million to schools and businesses to help them increase security against domestic terrorist threats. The governor also wants to give an additional $2 million to the State Police Hate Crime Task Force.

He also says there will be no cost to expand the Holocaust Museum in New York City or make proposed changes to the N.Y. state flag.