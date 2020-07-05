WATCH AGAIN: Fireworks in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Enjoy Fourth of July fireworks in Gatlinburg from wherever you are.

In a new twist, the Gatlinburg fireworks display will be from the top of the Space Needle.

Watch a replay of the live stream from Gatlinburg.

The display also is a new show featuring more than 1,000 shells launching from the top of the observation platform standing 407 feet above street level.

