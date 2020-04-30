WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker to provide update on COVID-19 response Thursday

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will join with state health officials Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Watch live at 12 p.m.

Baker will join with Lt. Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House for 12 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reported there are now 60,265 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,405 deaths. They also released new cases for every city/town in Massachusetts.