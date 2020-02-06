WATCH: Berkshire County DA gives update on accidental death investigation

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating an apparent accidental death on Bellvue Avenue in Adams. Officers found a man with a crossbow wound dead inside a home after police believe he was fleeing a dog mauling.

When police arrived they say they found two male pit bulls, with a history of being aggressive, fighting. When police arrived the animals turned on the officers and both dogs were shot.

When officers entered a nearby home they say they found a man with a crossbow wound dead inside and a small child nearby who was unharmed.

Police say a neighbor heard the commotion called the police and grabbed a crossbow and shot at the dogs. The bolt went through a dog, then through a door and hit the victim while he was barricading himself in the home, according to authorities.

The early indications are that the death is accidental and the neighbor is cooperating with authorities.