WATCH LIVE: Albany fireworks show

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a series of fireworks shows across the state to celebrate the lifting of COVID restrictions across the state. Cuomo had said once the state had reached a 70% first dose threshold then the restrictions would be lifted. New York reached that benchmark on Tuesday.

“Effective immediately, commercial, social, construction — all across the board, businesses are open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Capacity restrictions, cleaning and sanitizing protocols are gone. It’s up to individuals and places. The CDC and federal guidelines are there for public transit and younger school grades.”

Several state landmarks will be lit up with blue and gold Tuesday night to also celebrate the milestone.

