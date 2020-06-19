WATCH LIVE: Albany County officials address recent gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a string of shootings that killed one man and left 12 others injured, Albany County officials are hosting a press conference to discuss the recent gun violence in the city.
The conference is scheduled for Friday at 12 p.m.
Officials in attendance will be Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, Hon. Jahmel Robinson, Hon. Kelly Kimbrough, Hon. Derek Johnson, Hon. Alfredo Balarin, and Hon. Sonia Frederick.
NEWS10 will be streaming the conference on air and online.
