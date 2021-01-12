WATCH LIVE: Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy announces partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners to fight COVID

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. in Albany. He is joined by Dr. James Reed, President and CEO of St. Peter’s Health Partners, where they will announce an important partnership to help fight COVID.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report