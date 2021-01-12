ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. in Albany. He is joined by Dr. James Reed, President and CEO of St. Peter’s Health Partners, where they will announce an important partnership to help fight COVID.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Netflix promises a new movie every week in 2021 — here is the list
- Price Chopper/Market 32 to offer COVID vaccines at select pharmacies
- WATCH LIVE: Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy announces partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners to fight COVID
- UAlbany’s Uptown Campus to serve as state-run walk-through vaccination site beginning January 25, appointment required
- Vermont law enforcement preparing for possible armed protest after FBI warning