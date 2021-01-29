WATCH LIVE: #518Gives Fundraiser

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual #518Gives Fundraiser is here again! We are raising money to benefit the Center for Disability Services! You can watch live on the player above from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January, 31.

The show is packed with musical performances, exclusive interviews and more! NEWS10 is celebrating success at the center for disability services with the #518Gives fundraiser! We’re hosting the telethon from our studio this year, so join us as we showcase stories of success, spotlight incredible performances, and auction off items autographed by the Yankees, Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Performances by:

Sawyer Fredericks

Madison VanDenburg

Moriah Formica

Billy Gilman

Special Appearances by

NY Giants Dion Lewis

NY Yankees Aaron Boone

The number to call an donate is: (518) 459-7070. You can also donate online by pushing the button below!