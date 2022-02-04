WATCH LIVE: #518Gives Fundraiser 2022

The #518Gives Fundraiser will be streamed in the player above from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 6.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual #518Gives Fundraiser is here again! We are raising money to benefit the Center for Disability Services! You can watch live on the player above or on FOX23, channel 8, from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February, 6.

The show is packed with musical performances, exclusive interviews and more! NEWS10 is celebrating success at the Center for Disability Services with the #518Gives fundraiser! We’re hosting the telethon from our studio this year, so join us as we showcase stories of success and spotlight incredible performances by performers from the Capital Region.

The number to call and donate is: (518) 459-7070. You can also donate online by pushing the button below!

All proceeds support the Center and its affiliates: Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center, Health Innovations Incubator & Technology Center (HII Tech) Prospect Center in Queensbury and St. Margaret’s Center in Albany.

Please note that donations made on Sunday, 2/6 will be read aloud during the #518gives broadcast to encourage community members to donate. If you do not want to be publically recognized, please make sure to check off “I would like this gift to remain anonymous“ prior to submitting.