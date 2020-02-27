Interactive Radar

WATCH: ‘Line Dancing Dottie’ just turned 100 years young

News

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dottie Stekeur is a maniac, maniac on the dance floor.

The 100-year-old Latham resident is a proud member of the Uncle Sam Sparklers, a local line-dancing group.

She says the repetition of the dance moves keeps her mind “sharp.”

Dottie credits sleep and a healthy diet for keeping her feeling young.

