Watch: Kanye West calls for write-in votes in first 2020 campaign ad

Still shot from Kanye West’s first ad in the 2020 presidential race. (YouTube)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Entertainer Kanye West is asking people to write in his name when they head to the polls to vote for the next president of the United States.

In his first political ad of the 2020 season, West says he’ll help “revive our nation’s commitment to faith.”

“By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be,” West said standing in front of imagery of a black and white American flag.

To say West’s candidacy is a longshot might be an understatement. According to The Hill, West has used $6 million of his own money to fund a campaign he only announced in July.

West failed to make the ballot in a majority of states. The ad ends with a message asking voters to “write in Kanye West.”

Many believe the campaign of the hip-hop star and fashion mogul could siphon votes away from Democrat Joe Biden. With a number of Donald Trump supporters working on the ground to advance West’s campaign, many Democrats view his candidacy as a dirty trick by Republicans.

West has denied the claim, but he has voiced support for Trump before, met with the president in the Oval Office and has sported one of his trademark red “Make America Great Again” hats.

It was not clear what impact West’s candidacy would have, despite his superstar status and near universal name recognition. He could play spoiler in states where he will appear on the ballot, like Colorado, Minnesota and Iowa.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

