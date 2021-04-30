Weinstein attorney granted more time to file extradition application

FILE — In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, in New York. More than a year after Weinstein’s rape conviction, his lawyers are demanding a new trial, arguing in court papers Monday, April 5, 2021, that the landmark #MeToo prosecution that put him behind bars was buoyed by improper rulings from a judge who was “cavalier” in protecting the disgraced movie mogul’s right to a fair trial. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s likely that Harvey Weinstein will be in Erie County at least through May 30.

Weinstein, the disgraced former film producer who was later convicted of rape and sexual assault, appeared before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on Friday morning.

Currently, he’s being held at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, but prosecutors in Los Angeles are attempting to have him extradited to California to face more sex crime charges there.

MORE | Harvey Weinstein to remain at Wende, extradition hearing scheduled for April 30th

Weinstein is serving a 23-year-sentence for his rape and sexual assault convictions. During Friday’s court appearance, Weinstein’s attorney Norman Effman was granted more time to file an application for extradition.