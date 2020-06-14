Watch: Hand Sanitizer made for the public

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Police have confirmed a male in his late teens or early 20s has died following an incident at the Postenkill Gorge Park in Troy.

At around 5:20pm, the police and fire department responded to a 911 call about a male who had been swimming in an unauthorized area, went underwater and did not resurface. Efforts were made to locate and rescue the man, but he could not be found.