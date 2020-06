POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Dyken Pond is canceling its Outdoor Adventure Camp for the 2020 season. Director Lisa Hoyt says it's the first time in 26 years the camp has been canceled.

Dyken Pond will be offering small group activities, family day camp, and other programs for kids. Hoyt says a summer schedule will be available on Dyken Pond's website soon.