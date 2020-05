QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, a local distillery which has added hand sanitizer to its output in response to COVID-19, announced on Monday they had hit their goal of 25,000 bottles of sanitizer donated to area medical facilities.

The goal was reached with a 5,000 bottle donation split between Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Hudson Headwaters Health Network.