ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—As the high school class of 2021 begins their senior year, college applications are waiting to be filled out. But something that may not be needed this year are test scores for the SAT and ACT as many testing centers are closed over COVID-19. “One of the gifts, potentially, of this pandemic is that many schools and most schools, quite honestly, now are either test blind or test optional,” said Jennifer Turano, a college counselor with Collegewise.

Passing on the test may seem like a no-brainer, but many students are not aware that they could be missing out on scholarships and other opportunities if they skip on sitting for the tests this fall.