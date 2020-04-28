Cuomo: ‘Respect the essential workers’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo took his coronavirus briefing on the road on Tuesday and gave his update at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

Cuomo was big on thanking essential workers on Tuesday.

“They need testing, equipment, they put their lives on the line,” Cuomo said.

One of the items on Cuomo’s reopening plan is ensuring the safety of the essential workers, which includes healthcare workers, first responders, transportation workers, and so many more.

“Respect the essential workers,” Cuomo said.

Besides respecting essential workers, there are about a dozen items on Cuomo’s list of things that need to be accomplished before the state, or any part of the state, can be reopen:

CDC guidelines (must show 14-day decline in hospitalizations) Identify industries where you can reopen, and still have precautions, like social distancing No “attractive nuisances,” which means no opening of attractions that can draw large audiences What business precautions can businesses take? Watch healthcare capacity. It shouldn’t go over 70%, especially with ICU beds. Anticipate the upcoming flu season, and stockpile equipment and PPE Testing regiment. How many tests and sites are available? What is the turnaround? Is there a tracing system in place? At least 30 tracers are need for every 100,000 people Are there isolation facilities? Needs to be regional coordinations between schools, transporation, testing and tracing Re-imagine tele-medicine and tele-education Protect and respect essential workers

“Remember we have gone through hell and back in the past 60 or so days,” Cuomo said. “What we have done has been tremendous. We have to remain vigilant. This is not over.”

When it comes to how coronavirus is affecting the state, Cuomo says the hospitalization rate is “down a tick” and that the number of new coronavirus cases is down slightly to under 1,000 on Monday. The number of deaths reported on Monday was 306.

“This number is basically reducing, but not at a tremendous rate,” Cuomo said.

When asked about the New York State Fair, Syracuse Nations, and other Central New York events and attractions, Cuomo said he doesn’t see how these events can go on this year, unless the entire state was open.

”Could you open the State Fair unless the entire state is open? I don’t think so,” Cuomo said.