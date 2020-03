ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The current amount of cases in Albany County has risen to 122 as of Monday morning, according to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. The number has gone up seven from Sunday. There are 490 people on mandatory quarantine and 634 people in self-quarantine.

McCoy called for more testing kits in the state, saying in the coming days you may see the number of new cases go down but this is because of lack of testing not because the number of confirmed cases is going down. McCoy has also sent a letter to county superintendents to see if there are any school nurses willing to help out.