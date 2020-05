ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- While working as janitors or cleaners, at grocery and other retail stores, essential workers are providing Americans with necessary goods and services. With an average salary of just over $35,000, New Yorkers in these positions are earning 24.8% less than the state's average salary of $46,680.

The salaries of these essential workers are less than the average salary in every state, according to Business.org, who dug into a salary data report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released in May 2019 to determine how salaries for essential workers stacked up against average salaries.