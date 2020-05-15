NY on PAUSE extended to May 28 for regions that don’t meet benchmarks; NY beaches could open for Memorial Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was back in Albany on Friday to deliver his daily coronavirus briefing.

On Friday, Cuomo announced that New York on PAUSE was extended to May 28 for those regions that have not met the benchmarks to reopen. He did say, however, if a region does meet the metrics, they are allowed to open the next day and do not have to wait for NY on PAUSE to expire.

Cuomo also said that state beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware will be open for Memorial Day.

State and local beaches/lakeshores can open the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, with the following conditions:

Mandating no more than 50% capacity by ensuring controlled exits and entrances and limited parking

Prohibiting group contact activities, including sports, like volleyball

Keeping areas of social gathering closed, like designated picnic areas, playgrounds etc.

Enforcing social distancing measures for both employees and visitors

Requiring masks to be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible

Closing concessions

Ensuring staff levels are adequate to achieve these measures and enforce crowd control

City/Town/County beaches may open on the same conditions, subject to local government home rule:

Local governments must fully enforce minimum rules and may impose additional conditions

If local governments do not enforce the minimum rules, the beach will be closed

Local governments must publicly notify by Wednesday, May 20 if they chose to not open their beaches.

Public pools are not allowed to be opened at this time.