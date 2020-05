GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — A tractor-trailer driver involved in a police chase on 390 was shot and killed during a shootout late Wednesday, according to Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty, who added that no officers were struck in the crossfire.

Dougherty said the incident began in Genesee County around 8:30 p.m. when officers with the LeRoy Police Department attempted to pull over the tractor-trailer driver for speeding. Dougherty said the driver fled toward and there was "some kind of ramming" between the truck driver and the patrol cars.