Cuomo: ‘Don’t underestimate this virus’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was on the road again, making a stop in Syracuse at SUNY Upstate Medical University to deliver his daily briefing.

While Cuomo announced that the Central New York region had met all seven of the required metrics to reopen, Cuomo still touted vigilance once regions begin their reopenings.

“This virus has been ahead of us every step of the way. I’ve done my best to give people the information that I know, but I want you to have the same caution flag that I have. Don’t underestimate this virus. Don’t take it lightly,” Cuomo said.

Most of the state has met all criteria for reopening. Click here to visit the state-created dashboard. The counties in green on the map below have met the criteria.

However, Cuomo reminds regions that they need to be vigilant and check numbers daily to make sure the rate of infection isn’t rising.

“I would urge local governments to be diligent about local compliance and business compliance and if you see a change in those numbers, react immediately,” Cuomo said.

