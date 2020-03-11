Live Now
Governor Cuomo makes announcement on coronavirus

News
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that beginning March 19, all SUNY and CUNY schools will begin distance learning for the remainder of the spring semester. This is in response to the number of coronavirus cases growing across the state and country.

Right now, there are 212 positive coronavirus cases in New York State. Westchester County is still the hot spot for the virus. There are 121 total positive coronavirus cases there.

