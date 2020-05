LOS ANGELES, CA (NEWS10) -- Michael Bublé has rescheduled his tour "An Evening With Michael Bublé" in February and March 2021 with an opening night in Salt Lake City on February 6.

"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out," commented Bublé, a four-time Grammy-winning artist.