Breaking News
First confirmed case of coronavirus in Rensselaer County

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Governor Cuomo gives an update on COVID-19 in New York State

News

by: David Sorensen

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM)- Governor Andrew gave an update on COVID-19. Governor Cuomo stated that with pandemics such as we are facing that uniformity works. He has been working with other governors to keep uniformity with other states.

He stated that these rules are state-wide and not made by local leaders. He has heard that people have been upset with the local leaders for the closures that have been implemented. He said if people want to be upset with someone, be upset with him.

He stated that local leaders should not enact any rules without consulting with the State Department of Health to maintain uniformity.

Cuomo stated that the peak is expected to be at 45 days. He stated that there are no new rules or closures today, however, there may be more dramatic closings pending.

New York remains the state with the most cases in the United States. There are currently 1,374 cases in New York State with 264 (19%) of those patients in the hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak