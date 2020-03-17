Governor Cuomo gives an update on COVID-19 in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM)- Governor Andrew gave an update on COVID-19. Governor Cuomo stated that with pandemics such as we are facing that uniformity works. He has been working with other governors to keep uniformity with other states.

He stated that these rules are state-wide and not made by local leaders. He has heard that people have been upset with the local leaders for the closures that have been implemented. He said if people want to be upset with someone, be upset with him.

He stated that local leaders should not enact any rules without consulting with the State Department of Health to maintain uniformity.

Cuomo stated that the peak is expected to be at 45 days. He stated that there are no new rules or closures today, however, there may be more dramatic closings pending.

New York remains the state with the most cases in the United States. There are currently 1,374 cases in New York State with 264 (19%) of those patients in the hospital.

