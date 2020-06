GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - In an act of celebration of businesses able to keep running through the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren County Economic Development Coalition President Ed Bartholomew released data this week highlighting the county's work in medical equipment and supplies manufacturing.

The release shows data from the Center for Economic Growth which reports Warren County as having the highest concentration of medical supply jobs in the country. That adds up to 1,509 jobs and annual wages of nearly $93 million as of 2019.