PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) - The City of Pittsfield's Invitation for Proposals for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding has been released. Mayor Linda Tyer made the announcement Monday, with members of the city's ARPA Team present in Council Chambers.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the City of Pittsfield’s ARPA process. A tremendous amount of hard work and planning has gone into the development of this proposal to make it right for our community. I am eager and excited to finally get this application out into our community so we can support initiatives and projects that will strengthen our city across multiple sectors, ensuring that we keep moving forward in the right direction,” said Mayor Tyer.