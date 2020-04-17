Gov. Cuomo issues executive order for public, private labs to work together

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a new executive order. This order directs all public and private labs in New York State to coordinate with the Department of Health to ensure the prioritizing of all diagnostic testing for public health and restarting the economy.

“We need a fully synchronized statewide test,” Cuomo said.

The Governor issued this order because he believes that testing for coronavirus needs to ramp up in order for the economy to open back up. Cuomo stressed that we all need to work together to make this happen.

“Testing is a totally new challenge. Nobody has done this,” Cuomo said.

When it comes to how the state is doing on combating the virus, Cuomo says the numbers are starting to show the curve is flattening in New York State, however, there were 630 deaths related to coronavirus reported on Thursday.

“I was afraid this thing was uncontrollable and despite the things we did, the numbers would go through the roof,” Cuomo said. “People’s actions flattened the curve.”