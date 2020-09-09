WATCH: Gov. Cuomo to hold briefing at 1 p.m.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to hold a briefing and make an announcement at 1 p.m. from New York City. Click the player above to see what he has to say, or watch on the governor’s website.
