WATCH: Gov. Cuomo to hold briefing at 1 p.m.

(NEXSTAR) -- UPS announced Wednesday that it plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers to help handle the increased number of packages during the holidays. The package delivery company said it expects a record peak season. Package volume usually increases from October through January.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever,” Chief Human Resources Officer Charlene Thomas said in a statement. “At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS.”