CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Spring, so far, hasn’t lent itself to many opportunities to lay out in the sun. A local indoor tanning salon chain says they're ready to help, as soon as they can reopen.

Vincent Crisafulli, CEO of Saint Croix Tan, which has locations all over the Capital Region, says they’re ready to reopen as soon as they’re allowed, citing that he believes indoor tanning has always exceeded the criteria for operating under guidelines we’re seeing many businesses adjusting to lately.