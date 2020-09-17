Watch for rolling left lane closures on the Northway

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) crews will be working on the Northway in Saratoga County on Saturday. Watch for rolling left-lane closures in both directions between the Twin Bridges and Exit 9 in Saratoga County between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, for pavement repairs.

The mobile work zone and lane reductions are scheduled to begin on the northbound side of the highway. Upon reaching Exit 9, work will proceed in the southbound lanes. Work and lane reductions are weather permitting. 

Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. 

