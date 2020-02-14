Watch for rolling lane closures on the Northway

SARATOGA COUNTY (NEWS10) – Drivers be on the lookout for rolling lane closures on the Northway in Saratoga County. The work will be on Saturday and Sunday from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. between the Thaddeus Kosciuszko Bridge (Twin Bridges) over the Mohawk River and the Hudson River north of Exit 17.

Workers will patch potholes and perform maintenance on the highway shoulder area. The lane closures will move with the workers.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching the work crews and these mobile operations, and whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

