WATCH: Floridians use seaweed to ensure social distancing on Clearwater Beach

by: Heather Monahan

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Beaches in Florida’s Pinellas County reopened Monday after being closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Floridians were excited to get back out into the sunshine and feel the soft sand under their feet on Clearwater Beach. As drone cameras floated through on Monday just hours after it reopened, it was clear that many beachgoers were also concerned about making sure they were practicing safe social distancing.

Some people got creative and decided to make sure others would stay at least six feet away – and they used seaweed to do it.

Beachgoers grabbing seaweed from the edge of the water and using it to create a makeshift “fence” to block off the section around their chairs.

Pinellas County’s beaches officially reopened at 7 a.m. Deputies will be out patrolling to make sure people are following the rules, like staying in groups of 10 or fewer and staying six feet away from other groups.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says anyone not following the rules will be asked to leave.

