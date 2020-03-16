Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Bars/restaurants (will still offer take-out), gyms, theaters, casinos to close by 8 p.m.

WATCH: Dome roof being deflated this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The iconic Carrier Dome roof is set to be deflated this morning. It is set to begin at 7 a.m. and last about 45 minutes. Click the player above to watch the roof deflate.

