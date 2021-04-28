WATCH: Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Draft Special

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — Get ready for the NFL Draft with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Draft Special.

BKL brings you a 1-on-1 interview with Bills GM Brandon Beane, player breakdowns, selections for the Bills at 30 and much, much more. You can watch in the video player above.

Josh Reed, Matt Parrino and Thad Brown are at the draft in Cleveland while Heather Prusak, Sal Capaccio and Tim Graham provide coverage from the studio.

Don’t miss BKL’s Draft Recap show on Sunday night, which will catch you up on every pick the Bills make over the weekend.

