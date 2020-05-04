WATCH: Boston protesters push to reopen state

BOSTON (WWLP) — A large group of protesters gathered outside of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston Monday afternoon to push for the reopening of the state.
Springfield reporter Jodi Reed was outside of the State House, where she saw people close to one another carrying American flags and signs with phrases saying “Reopen Massachusetts,” “Back to Work,” and “Dear Gov, Stop Breaking the Law.”
Non-essential Massachusetts businesses were originally scheduled to re-open Monday, but last week Governor Baker ordered they stay closed for two more weeks as cases and deaths continue to rise in the state. Non-essential businesses are scheduled to reopen May 18, the same day social distancing orders expire.
As of Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported there are 68,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,004 deaths.
