Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

WATCH: Boston protesters push to reopen state

News

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) — A large group of protesters gathered outside of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston Monday afternoon to push for the reopening of the state.

Springfield reporter Jodi Reed was outside of the State House, where she saw people close to one another carrying American flags and signs with phrases saying “Reopen Massachusetts,” “Back to Work,” and “Dear Gov, Stop Breaking the Law.”

Non-essential Massachusetts businesses were originally scheduled to re-open Monday, but last week Governor Baker ordered they stay closed for two more weeks as cases and deaths continue to rise in the state. Non-essential businesses are scheduled to reopen May 18, the same day social distancing orders expire.

As of Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported there are 68,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,004 deaths.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak