SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KTLA) – Video caught a mama bear and her two cubs enjoying a summer day of activities in Sierra Madre, California, on August 8. They were first spotted near a café around noon, witnesses said.

The trio were next seen roaming around town before jumping into a pool to enjoy a refreshing dip at an apartment complex. They later climbed trees in the area before sniffing around a few front gardens and then heading back home towards the mountains.

Video captured a mama bear and her two cubs enjoying a summer day of activities in Sierra Madre on August 8, 2023. (RMG)

As the summer months heat up, bear sightings are becoming more common for humans who like to spend time outdoors, and this isn’t even the first time bears have enjoyed a dip in a pool this month. While both videos feature a mother bear and a cub, and both were taken in La Cañada, it’s unclear if it’s the same bear and cub in both instances.